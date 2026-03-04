NHL
Kraken vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4
In NHL action on Wednesday, the Seattle Kraken take on the St. Louis Blues.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Kraken vs Blues Game Info
- Seattle Kraken (29-22-9) vs. St. Louis Blues (22-29-9)
- Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kraken vs Blues Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kraken (-142)
|Blues (+118)
|5.5
|Kraken (-1.5)
Kraken vs Blues Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Kraken win (68%)
Kraken vs Blues Puck Line
- The Blues are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Kraken. The Blues are -220 to cover the spread, and the Kraken are +176.
Kraken vs Blues Over/Under
- Kraken versus Blues, on March 4, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.
Kraken vs Blues Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Blues-Kraken, St. Louis is the underdog at +118, and Seattle is -142 playing at home.