Kraken vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

Data Skrive
In NHL action on Wednesday, the Seattle Kraken take on the St. Louis Blues.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kraken vs Blues Game Info

  • Seattle Kraken (29-22-9) vs. St. Louis Blues (22-29-9)
  • Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2026
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kraken vs Blues Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kraken (-142)Blues (+118)5.5Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Kraken win (68%)

Kraken vs Blues Puck Line

  • The Blues are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Kraken. The Blues are -220 to cover the spread, and the Kraken are +176.

Kraken vs Blues Over/Under

  • Kraken versus Blues, on March 4, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Kraken vs Blues Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Blues-Kraken, St. Louis is the underdog at +118, and Seattle is -142 playing at home.

