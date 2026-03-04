Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 4

There are five games on Wednesday's schedule that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a game that has No. 7 Houston squaring off against Baylor (at 9 p.m. ET). In the article below, we offer our picks and predictions for every matchup.

SMU vs. Miami (FL)

Matchup: No. 22 Miami Hurricanes at SMU Mustangs

No. 22 Miami Hurricanes at SMU Mustangs Projected Winner: SMU (59.65% win probability)

SMU (59.65% win probability) Spread: SMU (-1.5)

SMU (-1.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: March 5

March 5 TV Channel: ACC Network

Arkansas vs. Texas

Matchup: Texas Longhorns at No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks

Texas Longhorns at No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Winner: Arkansas (71.33% win probability)

Arkansas (71.33% win probability) Spread: Arkansas (-7.5)

Arkansas (-7.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: March 5

March 5 TV Channel: ESPN2

Northwestern vs. Purdue

Matchup: No. 15 Purdue Boilermakers at Northwestern Wildcats

No. 15 Purdue Boilermakers at Northwestern Wildcats Projected Winner: Purdue (72.17% win probability)

Purdue (72.17% win probability) Spread: Purdue (-10.5)

Purdue (-10.5) Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Date: March 5

March 5 TV Channel: BTN

Houston vs. Baylor

Matchup: Baylor Bears at No. 7 Houston Cougars

Baylor Bears at No. 7 Houston Cougars Projected Winner: Houston (86.08% win probability)

Houston (86.08% win probability) Spread: Houston (-15.5)

Houston (-15.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: March 5

March 5 TV Channel: ESPN2

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

