NHL

Devils vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In NHL action on Wednesday, the New Jersey Devils play the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Devils vs Maple Leafs Game Info

  • New Jersey Devils (30-29-2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (27-24-10)
  • Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Devils (-118)Maple Leafs (-102)5.5Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Maple Leafs win (52.2%)

Devils vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

  • The Maple Leafs are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Devils. The Maple Leafs are -265 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +210.

Devils vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Devils-Maple Leafs on March 4, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Devils vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

  • Toronto is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a -118 favorite at home.

