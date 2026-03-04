NHL
Devils vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4
In NHL action on Wednesday, the New Jersey Devils play the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Devils vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (30-29-2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (27-24-10)
- Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Maple Leafs Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-118)
|Maple Leafs (-102)
|5.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Maple Leafs win (52.2%)
Devils vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Devils. The Maple Leafs are -265 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +210.
Devils vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Devils-Maple Leafs on March 4, with the over being -122 and the under +100.
Devils vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- Toronto is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a -118 favorite at home.