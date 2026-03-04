Devils vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

In NHL action on Wednesday, the New Jersey Devils play the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Devils vs Maple Leafs Game Info

New Jersey Devils (30-29-2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (27-24-10)

Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Wednesday, March 4, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Maple Leafs Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-118) Maple Leafs (-102) 5.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (52.2%)

Devils vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Devils. The Maple Leafs are -265 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +210.

Devils vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Devils-Maple Leafs on March 4, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Devils vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

Toronto is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a -118 favorite at home.

