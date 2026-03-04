NHL
Hurricanes vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4
The Wednesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Vancouver Canucks.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Hurricanes vs Canucks Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (38-16-6) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-35-7)
- Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-260)
|Canucks (+210)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (70.7%)
Hurricanes vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Canucks. The Hurricanes are +100 to cover the spread, while the Canucks are -122.
Hurricanes vs Canucks Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Hurricanes-Canucks game on March 4, with the over available at +116 and the under at -142.
Hurricanes vs Canucks Moneyline
- Vancouver is the underdog, +210 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -260 favorite despite being on the road.