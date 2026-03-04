Hurricanes vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

The Wednesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Vancouver Canucks.

Hurricanes vs Canucks Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (38-16-6) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-35-7)

Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Wednesday, March 4, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Canucks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-260) Canucks (+210) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (70.7%)

Hurricanes vs Canucks Puck Line

The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Canucks. The Hurricanes are +100 to cover the spread, while the Canucks are -122.

Hurricanes vs Canucks Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Hurricanes-Canucks game on March 4, with the over available at +116 and the under at -142.

Hurricanes vs Canucks Moneyline

Vancouver is the underdog, +210 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -260 favorite despite being on the road.

