Red Wings vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

NHL action on Wednesday includes the Detroit Red Wings playing the Vegas Golden Knights.

Red Wings vs Golden Knights Game Info

Detroit Red Wings (35-20-6) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (28-19-14)

Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Wednesday, March 4, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: ESPN+

Red Wings vs Golden Knights Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Red Wings (-134) Golden Knights (+112) 6.5 Red Wings (-1.5)

Red Wings vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Wings win (59.7%)

Red Wings vs Golden Knights Puck Line

The Red Wings are 1.5-goal favorites against the Golden Knights. The Red Wings are +186 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are -235.

Red Wings vs Golden Knights Over/Under

The Red Wings-Golden Knights matchup on March 4 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +112 and the under is -138.

Red Wings vs Golden Knights Moneyline

Vegas is the underdog, +112 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -134 favorite at home.

