FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Red Wings vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Red Wings vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

NHL action on Wednesday includes the Detroit Red Wings playing the Vegas Golden Knights.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Red Wings vs Golden Knights Game Info

  • Detroit Red Wings (35-20-6) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (28-19-14)
  • Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Red Wings vs Golden Knights Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Red Wings (-134)Golden Knights (+112)6.5Red Wings (-1.5)

Red Wings vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Red Wings win (59.7%)

Red Wings vs Golden Knights Puck Line

  • The Red Wings are 1.5-goal favorites against the Golden Knights. The Red Wings are +186 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are -235.

Red Wings vs Golden Knights Over/Under

  • The Red Wings-Golden Knights matchup on March 4 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +112 and the under is -138.

Red Wings vs Golden Knights Moneyline

  • Vegas is the underdog, +112 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -134 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup