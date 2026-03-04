NHL
Red Wings vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4
NHL action on Wednesday includes the Detroit Red Wings playing the Vegas Golden Knights.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Red Wings vs Golden Knights Game Info
- Detroit Red Wings (35-20-6) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (28-19-14)
- Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: ESPN+
Red Wings vs Golden Knights Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Red Wings (-134)
|Golden Knights (+112)
|6.5
|Red Wings (-1.5)
Red Wings vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Red Wings win (59.7%)
Red Wings vs Golden Knights Puck Line
- The Red Wings are 1.5-goal favorites against the Golden Knights. The Red Wings are +186 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are -235.
Red Wings vs Golden Knights Over/Under
- The Red Wings-Golden Knights matchup on March 4 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +112 and the under is -138.
Red Wings vs Golden Knights Moneyline
- Vegas is the underdog, +112 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -134 favorite at home.