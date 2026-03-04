Islanders vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

The New York Islanders will take on the Anaheim Ducks in NHL action on Wednesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Islanders vs Ducks Game Info

New York Islanders (35-21-5) vs. Anaheim Ducks (33-24-3)

Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Wednesday, March 4, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California

Honda Center -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-111) Ducks (-108) 6.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Islanders win (59.3%)

Islanders vs Ducks Puck Line

The Ducks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Islanders. The Ducks are -280 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +220.

Islanders vs Ducks Over/Under

The Islanders-Ducks matchup on March 4 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -114 and the under is -106.

Islanders vs Ducks Moneyline

Anaheim is a -108 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -111 favorite on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!