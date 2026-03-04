NHL
Islanders vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4
The New York Islanders will take on the Anaheim Ducks in NHL action on Wednesday.
Islanders vs Ducks Game Info
- New York Islanders (35-21-5) vs. Anaheim Ducks (33-24-3)
- Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Islanders vs Ducks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Islanders (-111)
|Ducks (-108)
|6.5
|Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Islanders win (59.3%)
Islanders vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Ducks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Islanders. The Ducks are -280 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +220.
Islanders vs Ducks Over/Under
- The Islanders-Ducks matchup on March 4 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -114 and the under is -106.
Islanders vs Ducks Moneyline
- Anaheim is a -108 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -111 favorite on the road.