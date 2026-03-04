FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Islanders vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

Data Skrive

Islanders vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

The New York Islanders will take on the Anaheim Ducks in NHL action on Wednesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Islanders vs Ducks Game Info

  • New York Islanders (35-21-5) vs. Anaheim Ducks (33-24-3)
  • Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2026
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Ducks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Islanders (-111)Ducks (-108)6.5Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Islanders win (59.3%)

Islanders vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Ducks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Islanders. The Ducks are -280 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +220.

Islanders vs Ducks Over/Under

  • The Islanders-Ducks matchup on March 4 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -114 and the under is -106.

Islanders vs Ducks Moneyline

  • Anaheim is a -108 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -111 favorite on the road.

