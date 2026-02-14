Vanderbilt vs Texas A&M College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 14

The Texas A&M Aggies (17-7, 7-4 SEC) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (20-4, 7-4 SEC) on February 14, 2026 at Memorial Gymnasium. The contest airs on SEC Network.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 14, 2026

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Arena: Memorial Gymnasium

Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Vanderbilt win (76%)

Before you place a wager on Vanderbilt-Texas A&M contest (in which Vanderbilt is a 7.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 166.5 points), below are a few betting insights and trends for Saturday's game.

Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt has covered 13 times in 24 games with a spread this season.

Texas A&M has put together a 14-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Texas A&M covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Vanderbilt covers as a favorite of 7.5 or more (46.7%).

When playing at home, the Commodores sport a worse record against the spread (6-7-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (5-3-0).

The Aggies have performed better against the spread away (6-1-0) than at home (7-7-0) this season.

Vanderbilt has covered the spread five times in 11 conference games.

Texas A&M's SEC record against the spread is 8-3-0.

Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M: Moneyline Betting Stats

Vanderbilt has been the moneyline favorite in 17 games this season and has come away with the win 15 times (88.2%) in those contests.

The Commodores have a mark of 9-1 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -385 or better on the moneyline.

Texas A&M has been the moneyline underdog seven total times this season. Texas A&M has finished 4-3 in those games.

The Aggies have played as a moneyline underdog of +290 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

Vanderbilt has an implied victory probability of 79.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M Head-to-Head Comparison

Vanderbilt outscores opponents by 14.9 points per game (scoring 88.7 per game to rank 13th in college basketball while allowing 73.8 per outing to rank 181st in college basketball) and has a +357 scoring differential overall.

Tyler leads Vanderbilt, putting up 18.9 points per game (59th in the nation).

Texas A&M puts up 90.7 points per game (eighth in college basketball) while allowing 78.4 per contest (297th in college basketball). It has a +294 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 12.3 points per game.

Texas A&M's leading scorer, Rashaun Agee, is 409th in the nation, scoring 13.9 points per game.

The Commodores rank 135th in the country at 33.0 rebounds per game. That's 2.5 more than the 30.5 their opponents average.

Devin's 6.8 rebounds per game lead the Commodores and rank 180th in college basketball action.

The Aggies pull down 34.3 rebounds per game (82nd in college basketball), compared to the 34.0 of their opponents.

Agee paces the team with 8.8 rebounds per game (42nd in college basketball).

Vanderbilt averages 110.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (sixth in college basketball), and allows 91.6 points per 100 possessions (108th in college basketball).

The Aggies rank 24th in college basketball with 107.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 131st defensively with 92.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

