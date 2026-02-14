St. John's vs Providence College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 14

The St. John's Red Storm (19-5, 12-1 Big East) hope to continue a six-game road win streak when they visit the Providence Friars (11-14, 4-10 Big East) on February 14, 2026.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

St. John's vs. Providence Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 14, 2026

Saturday, February 14, 2026 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Arena: Amica Mutual Pavilion

St. John's vs. Providence Picks and Prediction

Prediction: St. John's win (69.9%)

Before making an informed wager on St. John's-Providence outing (in which St. John's is a 7.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 169.5 points), below are a few betting trends and insights for Saturday's game.

St. John's vs. Providence: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

St. John's is 13-11-0 ATS this season.

Providence has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

As a 7.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Providence is 3-2 against the spread compared to the 7-8 ATS record St. John's puts up as a 7.5-point favorite.

The Red Storm have done a better job covering the spread in away games (5-1-0) than they have at home (6-8-0).

The Friars have performed better against the spread at home (8-5-0) than away (4-4-0) this year.

St. John's record against the spread in conference action is 8-5-0.

Providence's Big East record against the spread is 8-6-0.

St. John's vs. Providence: Moneyline Betting Stats

St. John's has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 20 games this year and has walked away with the win 17 times (85%) in those games.

The Red Storm have a mark of 12-1 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -360 or better on the moneyline.

Providence has a 2-11 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 15.4% of those games).

The Friars have a 1-4 record (winning just 20% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +280 or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. John's has a 78.3% chance of pulling out a win.

St. John's vs. Providence Head-to-Head Comparison

St. John's is outscoring opponents by 12.3 points per game with a +296 scoring differential overall. It puts up 84.5 points per game (29th in college basketball) and allows 72.2 per outing (131st in college basketball).

St. John's leading scorer, Zuby Ejiofor, is 194th in college basketball scoring 16.3 points per game.

Providence has a +63 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.6 points per game. It is putting up 88.2 points per game, 14th in college basketball, and is giving up 85.6 per contest to rank 361st in college basketball.

Providence's leading scorer, Jaylin Sellers, ranks 120th in the nation, scoring 17.4 points per game.

The 34.8 rebounds per game the Red Storm average rank 59th in college basketball, and are 4.6 more than the 30.2 their opponents pull down per contest.

Ejiofor tops the Red Storm with 7.5 rebounds per game (108th in college basketball play).

The Friars grab 35.8 rebounds per game (40th in college basketball) while conceding 31.9 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.9 boards per game.

Oswin Erhunmwunse tops the team with 8.4 rebounds per game (59th in college basketball).

St. John's averages 102.7 points per 100 possessions (74th in college basketball), while allowing 87.7 points per 100 possessions (40th in college basketball).

The Friars rank 52nd in college basketball averaging 104.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 330th, allowing 101.2 points per 100 possessions.

