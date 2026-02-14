Duke vs Clemson College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 14

The Duke Blue Devils (22-2, 11-1 ACC) will try to continue a five-game home winning streak when they host the Clemson Tigers (20-5, 10-2 ACC) on February 14, 2026 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Duke vs. Clemson Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 14, 2026

Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Duke vs. Clemson Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (76.1%)

Before you bet on Saturday's Duke-Clemson spread (Duke -12.5) or total (133.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Duke vs. Clemson: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke is 12-12-0 ATS this season.

Clemson has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

At home, the Blue Devils have a worse record against the spread (4-7-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (6-3-0).

The Tigers' winning percentage against the spread at home is .462 (6-7-0). Away, it is .750 (6-2-0).

Duke has six wins against the spread in 12 conference games this season.

Clemson's ACC record against the spread is 8-4-0.

Duke vs. Clemson: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke has come away with 16 wins in the 18 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Blue Devils have not lost in eight games this year when favored by -1053 or better on the moneyline.

Clemson has been the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Tigers have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +660 or longer.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Duke has a 91.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Duke vs. Clemson Head-to-Head Comparison

Duke outscores opponents by 19.4 points per game (scoring 82.9 per game to rank 53rd in college basketball while allowing 63.5 per contest to rank fifth in college basketball) and has a +465 scoring differential overall.

Cameron Boozer is fifth in the country with a team-leading 23 points per game.

Clemson has a +276 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11 points per game. It is putting up 75.6 points per game, 193rd in college basketball, and is giving up 64.6 per outing to rank 13th in college basketball.

RJ Godfrey's 11.6 points per game paces Clemson and ranks 780th in college basketball.

The Blue Devils win the rebound battle by 10.3 boards on average. They collect 37 rebounds per game, which ranks 21st in college basketball, while their opponents grab 26.7 per outing.

Boozer is 14th in college basketball play with 10 rebounds per game to lead the Blue Devils.

The Tigers pull down 32.6 rebounds per game (159th in college basketball) while allowing 29.1 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.5 boards per game.

Carter Welling is 359th in the nation with 5.7 rebounds per game, leading the Tigers.

Duke puts up 107.6 points per 100 possessions (22nd in college basketball), while allowing 82.4 points per 100 possessions (seventh in college basketball).

The Tigers' 103.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 65th in college basketball, and the 88.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 44th in college basketball.

