Iowa State vs Kansas College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 14

The Kansas Jayhawks (19-5, 9-2 Big 12) aim to continue a three-game road win streak when they visit the Iowa State Cyclones (21-3, 8-3 Big 12) on February 14, 2026.

Iowa State vs. Kansas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 14, 2026

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Iowa State vs. Kansas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Iowa State win (68.9%)

Read these betting insights and trends before you wager on Saturday's Iowa State-Kansas spread (Iowa State -6.5) or total (144.5 points).

Iowa State vs. Kansas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State has compiled a 13-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Kansas has compiled a 16-8-0 record against the spread this year.

Iowa State covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Kansas covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Cyclones sport a worse record against the spread when playing at home (6-7-0) than they do on the road (4-3-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Jayhawks have a better winning percentage at home (.667, 8-4-0 record) than on the road (.571, 4-3-0).

Iowa State has beaten the spread six times in 11 conference games.

Kansas has covered the spread seven times in 11 Big 12 games.

Iowa State vs. Kansas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State has come away with 16 wins in the 19 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Cyclones have a win-loss record of 12-1 when favored by -350 or better by sportsbooks this year.

Kansas has been the moneyline underdog eight total times this season. Kansas has gone 5-3 in those games.

The Jayhawks have played as a moneyline underdog of +280 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Iowa State has a 77.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Iowa State vs. Kansas Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, Iowa State was 34th in the country on offense (80.3 points scored per game) and 61st on defense (68.3 points conceded).

Iowa State grabbed 32.7 rebounds per game and conceded 28.3 boards last season, ranking 142nd and 31st, respectively, in the nation.

At 15 assists per game last season, Iowa State was 77th in the country.

Iowa State was 232nd in the country in turnovers per game (11.6) and 13th-best in turnovers forced (14.4) last year.

Offensively, Kansas scored 76.1 points per game (112th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It ceded 69.6 points per contest on defense (91st-ranked).

With 34.7 boards per game, Kansas ranked 43rd in college basketball. It allowed 31.7 rebounds per contest, which ranked 211th in college basketball.

Kansas racked up assists last season, ranking fourth-best in college basketball with 17.7 per game.

Kansas was 221st in the nation with 11.5 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 274th with 10.3 forced turnovers per game.

