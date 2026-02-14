Michigan vs UCLA College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 14

The Michigan Wolverines (23-1, 13-1 Big Ten) will host the UCLA Bruins (17-7, 9-4 Big Ten) after winning four home games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan vs. UCLA Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 14, 2026

12:45 p.m. ET

12:45 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Arena: Crisler Center

Michigan vs. UCLA Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan win (85%)

Before you wager on Saturday's Michigan-UCLA spread (Michigan -15.5) or over/under (152.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Michigan vs. UCLA: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan has covered 12 times in 24 chances against the spread this season.

UCLA is 9-15-0 ATS this year.

The Wolverines own a better record against the spread in home games (7-5-0) than they do in away games (2-6-0).

The Bruins' winning percentage against the spread at home is .467 (7-8-0). On the road, it is .333 (2-4-0).

Michigan has covered the spread five times in 14 conference games.

UCLA has five wins against the spread in 13 Big Ten games this season.

Michigan vs. UCLA: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 22 games this year and has walked away with the win 21 times (95.5%) in those games.

The Wolverines have a win-loss record of 12-1 when favored by -2083 or better by oddsmakers this year.

UCLA has gone 1-5 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 16.7% of those games).

The Bruins have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +1000 or longer.

Michigan has an implied victory probability of 95.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Michigan vs. UCLA Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan's +527 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 22.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 90.8 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while giving up 68.8 per contest (60th in college basketball).

Yaxel Lendeborg's 14.3 points per game lead Michigan and rank 357th in the nation.

UCLA's +216 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.8 points per game (119th in college basketball) while giving up 69.8 per outing (76th in college basketball).

Tyler Bilodeau paces UCLA, averaging 18.3 points per game (81st in college basketball).

The Wolverines rank fourth in college basketball at 38.7 rebounds per game. That's 11.2 more than the 27.5 their opponents average.

Lendeborg leads the team with 7.7 rebounds per game (89th in college basketball action).

The Bruins grab 29.9 rebounds per game (295th in college basketball), compared to the 29.5 of their opponents.

Eric Dailey Jr. tops the team with 5.8 rebounds per game (330th in college basketball).

Michigan's 108.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 13th in college basketball, and the 82.3 points it allows per 100 possessions rank sixth in college basketball.

The Bruins rank 47th in college basketball averaging 104.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 127th, allowing 92.4 points per 100 possessions.

