Nebraska vs Northwestern College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 14

The Northwestern Wildcats (10-15, 2-12 Big Ten) will look to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (21-3, 10-3 Big Ten) on February 14, 2026 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska vs. Northwestern Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 14, 2026

Saturday, February 14, 2026 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Nebraska vs. Northwestern Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nebraska win (89.4%)

Before you wager on Saturday's Nebraska-Northwestern spread (Nebraska -13.5) or over/under (144.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Nebraska vs. Northwestern: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Nebraska is 13-11-0 ATS this season.

Northwestern has won 10 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 15 times.

When the spread is set as 13.5 or more this season, Nebraska (2-5) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (28.6%) than Northwestern (2-1) does as the underdog (66.7%).

The Cornhuskers have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered five times in 14 games at home, and they've covered six times in seven games when playing on the road.

Against the spread, the Wildcats have had better results away (4-4-0) than at home (5-8-0).

Nebraska is 8-5-0 against the spread in conference games this year.

Northwestern's Big Ten record against the spread is 6-8-0.

Nebraska vs. Northwestern: Moneyline Betting Stats

Nebraska has been the moneyline favorite in 16 games this season and has come away with the win 15 times (93.8%) in those contests.

The Cornhuskers have been a -1250 moneyline favorite on five occasions this season and won every game.

Northwestern is 1-10 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 9.1% of those games).

The Wildcats have played as a moneyline underdog of +740 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Nebraska has a 92.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Nebraska vs. Northwestern Head-to-Head Comparison

Nebraska is outscoring opponents by 13.1 points per game with a +316 scoring differential overall. It puts up 79.8 points per game (104th in college basketball) and allows 66.7 per outing (25th in college basketball).

Nebraska's leading scorer, Pryce Sandfort, ranks 154th in the nation averaging 17.0 points per game.

Northwestern puts up 75.0 points per game (215th in college basketball) while giving up 73.2 per contest (166th in college basketball). It has a +45 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 1.8 points per game.

Nick Martinelli paces Northwestern, averaging 22.5 points per game (sixth in college basketball).

The Cornhuskers rank 125th in the nation at 33.2 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.5 their opponents average.

Rienk Mast's 6.0 rebounds per game lead the Cornhuskers and rank 283rd in college basketball action.

The 28.8 rebounds per game the Wildcats accumulate rank 330th in college basketball, 3.7 fewer than the 32.5 their opponents record.

Martinelli is 219th in the nation with 6.5 rebounds per game, leading the Wildcats.

Nebraska's 104.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 43rd in college basketball, and the 87.2 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 34th in college basketball.

The Wildcats average 99.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (143rd in college basketball), and allow 96.8 points per 100 possessions (243rd in college basketball).

