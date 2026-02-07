Vanderbilt vs Oklahoma College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 7

The Oklahoma Sooners (11-12, 1-9 SEC) aim to end a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (19-3, 6-3 SEC) on February 7, 2026.

Vanderbilt vs. Oklahoma Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 7, 2026

Saturday, February 7, 2026 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Memorial Gymnasium

Vanderbilt vs. Oklahoma Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Vanderbilt win (92.2%)

Take a look at the betting trends and insights below before making a bet on Saturday's Vanderbilt-Oklahoma spread (Vanderbilt -12.5) or over/under (159.5 points).

Vanderbilt vs. Oklahoma: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

Oklahoma is 7-16-0 ATS this year.

The Commodores have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered six times in 12 games at home, and they've covered four times in seven games when playing on the road.

Against the spread, the Sooners have an identical winning percentage (.333) at home (4-8-0 record) and away (2-4-0).

Vanderbilt's record against the spread in conference games is 4-5-0.

Against the spread in SEC play, Oklahoma is 3-7-0 this year.

Vanderbilt vs. Oklahoma: Moneyline Betting Stats

Vanderbilt has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 16 games this year and has walked away with the win 15 times (93.8%) in those games.

The Commodores have yet to lose in four games when named as moneyline favorite of -1205 or better.

Oklahoma has won one of the 11 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (9.1%).

The Sooners have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +720 or longer.

Vanderbilt has an implied victory probability of 92.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Vanderbilt vs. Oklahoma Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, Vanderbilt was 55th in college basketball offensively (78.9 points scored per game) and 249th defensively (74.3 points allowed).

Vanderbilt was 221st in the nation in rebounds per game (31.2) and 226th in rebounds conceded (31.9) last season.

Last season Vanderbilt was ranked 158th in the country in assists with 13.8 per game.

Last season, Vanderbilt was 40th in college basketball in turnovers committed (9.6 per game) and 40th in turnovers forced (13.4).

With 78.3 points per game on offense, Oklahoma ranked 70th in college basketball last season. On defense, it ceded 74.6 points per contest, which ranked 255th in college basketball.

Last season Oklahoma pulled down 29.3 boards per game (323rd-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 31.1 rebounds per contest (172nd-ranked).

Oklahoma ranked 196th in college basketball with 13.4 dimes per game.

Oklahoma committed 11.4 turnovers per game (215th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 12.2 turnovers per contest (93rd-ranked).

