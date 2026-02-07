Iowa State vs Baylor College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 7

The Iowa State Cyclones (20-2, 7-2 Big 12) will try to continue a 15-game home win streak when they host the Baylor Bears (13-9, 3-7 Big 12) on February 7, 2026 at James H. Hilton Coliseum.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Iowa State vs. Baylor Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 7, 2026

Saturday, February 7, 2026 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Iowa State vs. Baylor Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Iowa State win (87.5%)

If you are planning on making a wager on Iowa State-Baylor matchup (in which Iowa State is a 14.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 151.5 points), below are a few betting insights and trends for Saturday's game.

Iowa State vs. Baylor: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State has put together a 13-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Baylor is 9-12-0 ATS this year.

In home games, the Cyclones own a worse record against the spread (6-6-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (4-2-0).

Against the spread, the Bears have been better at home (5-7-0) than away (2-4-0).

Iowa State has beaten the spread six times in nine conference games.

Baylor's Big 12 record against the spread is 3-7-0.

Iowa State vs. Baylor: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State has been victorious in 15, or 88.2%, of the 17 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Cyclones have not lost in six games this year when favored by -1587 or better on the moneyline.

Baylor has been the underdog on the moneyline eight total times this season. Baylor has finished 1-7 in those games.

The Bears have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +860 or longer.

Iowa State has an implied victory probability of 94.1% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Iowa State vs. Baylor Head-to-Head Comparison

Iowa State's +478 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 21.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 86.5 points per game (19th in college basketball) while allowing 64.8 per outing (15th in college basketball).

Iowa State's leading scorer, Milan Momcilovic, ranks 67th in college basketball scoring 18.6 points per game.

Baylor's +200 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 84.1 points per game (36th in college basketball) while allowing 75 per contest (219th in college basketball).

Cameron Carr paces Baylor, putting up 19.4 points per game (45th in college basketball).

The 33.8 rebounds per game the Cyclones average rank 100th in the country, and are 6.8 more than the 27 their opponents collect per contest.

Joshua Jefferson's 7.8 rebounds per game lead the Cyclones and rank 87th in college basketball play.

The Bears are 42nd in college basketball at 35.8 rebounds per game. That's 6.6 more than the 29.2 their opponents average.

Caden Powell's seven rebounds per game lead the Bears and rank 159th in college basketball.

Iowa State averages 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (eighth in college basketball), and gives up 82.6 points per 100 possessions (ninth in college basketball).

The Bears put up 103.5 points per 100 possessions (66th in college basketball), while conceding 92.4 points per 100 possessions (137th in college basketball).

