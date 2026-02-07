Saint Louis vs La Salle College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 7

The La Salle Explorers (7-16, 3-7 A-10) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Saint Louis Billikens (22-1, 10-0 A-10) on February 7, 2026 at Chaifetz Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Saint Louis vs. La Salle Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 7, 2026

Game time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Chaifetz Arena

See the betting trends and insights below before making a wager on Saturday's Saint Louis-La Salle spread (Saint Louis -23.5) or over/under (152.5 points).

Saint Louis vs. La Salle: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Saint Louis has compiled a 13-9-0 record against the spread this season.

La Salle has put together a 10-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Saint Louis covers the spread when it is a 23.5-point favorite or more 60% of the time. That's more often than La Salle covers as an underdog of 23.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Billikens have a better record against the spread at home (10-4-0) than they do in road games (3-3-0).

This season, the Explorers are 6-2-0 at home against the spread (.750 winning percentage). Away, they are 3-7-0 ATS (.300).

Saint Louis is 6-4-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

La Salle's A-10 record against the spread is 5-5-0.

Saint Louis vs. La Salle: Moneyline Betting Stats

Saint Louis has won in 19, or 95%, of the 20 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Billikens have been a -10000 moneyline favorite on three occasions this season and won every game.

La Salle has put together a 4-14 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 22.2% of those games).

The Explorers have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +2500 or longer.

Saint Louis has an implied victory probability of 99% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Saint Louis vs. La Salle Head-to-Head Comparison

Saint Louis scored 74.3 points per game and gave up 71.3 last year, ranking them 157th in the nation on offense and 152nd on defense.

On the glass, Saint Louis was 168th in college basketball in rebounds (32.2 per game) last season. It was 265th in rebounds conceded (32.4 per game).

With 14.9 assists per game last year, Saint Louis was 83rd in the country.

Saint Louis was 288th in college basketball in turnovers per game (12.3) and 317th in turnovers forced (9.8) last year.

With 72 points per game on offense, La Salle ranked 235th in the country last year. At the other end, it allowed 74.7 points per contest, which ranked 261st in college basketball.

La Salle grabbed 33.2 boards per game (105th-ranked in college basketball). It ceded 33.6 rebounds per contest (315th-ranked).

Last year La Salle ranked 300th in college basketball in assists, averaging 11.8 per game.

With 9.9 turnovers per game, La Salle ranked 62nd in college basketball. It forced 11.1 turnovers per contest, which ranked 197th in college basketball.

