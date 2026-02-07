Kansas vs Utah College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 7

The Utah Utes (9-13, 1-8 Big 12) will try to end a six-game road slide when they visit the Kansas Jayhawks (17-5, 7-2 Big 12) on February 7, 2026 at Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas vs. Utah Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 7, 2026

Saturday, February 7, 2026 Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Arena: Allen Fieldhouse

Kansas vs. Utah Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Kansas win (93%)

Kansas is a 19.5-point favorite over Utah on Saturday and the total has been set at 150.5 points. Here's some betting insights and trends if you are planning on making a wager on the outing.

Kansas vs. Utah: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kansas has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

Utah is 9-13-0 ATS this season.

Kansas (2-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 19.5 points or more this season (66.7%) than Utah (1-0) does as a 19.5+-point underdog (100%).

The Jayhawks sport a better record against the spread in home games (7-3-0) than they do on the road (4-3-0).

The Utes' winning percentage against the spread at home is .231 (3-10-0). Away, it is .833 (5-1-0).

Kansas has covered the spread six times in nine conference games.

Utah has five wins against the spread in nine Big 12 games this season.

Kansas vs. Utah: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kansas has come away with 12 wins in the 14 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Jayhawks have been listed as a favorite of -4000 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Utah has won two of the 12 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (16.7%).

The Utes have played as a moneyline underdog of +1400 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Kansas has a 97.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Kansas vs. Utah Head-to-Head Comparison

Kansas outscores opponents by 10.4 points per game (scoring 78.1 per game to rank 136th in college basketball while allowing 67.7 per contest to rank 40th in college basketball) and has a +230 scoring differential overall.

Tre White ranks 328th in college basketball with a team-high 14.5 points per game.

Utah puts up 78.8 points per game (125th in college basketball) while giving up 81 per outing (338th in college basketball). It has a -49 scoring differential and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

Terrence Brown's 21.4 points per game leads Utah and ranks 10th in college basketball.

The Jayhawks grab 36.2 rebounds per game (34th in college basketball) while allowing 32.1 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 4.1 boards per game.

Flory Bidunga is 37th in college basketball action with 8.9 rebounds per game to lead the Jayhawks.

The Utes lose the rebound battle by an average of 2.1 boards. They are collecting 30.9 rebounds per game (262nd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 33.

Keanu Dawes leads the Utes with nine rebounds per game (33rd in college basketball).

Kansas puts up 100.9 points per 100 possessions (107th in college basketball), while allowing 87.4 points per 100 possessions (40th in college basketball).

The Utes score 98.7 points per 100 possessions (164th in college basketball), while allowing 101.5 points per 100 possessions (333rd in college basketball).

