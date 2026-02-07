Arizona vs Oklahoma State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 7

The Arizona Wildcats (22-0, 9-0 Big 12) will attempt to continue a 13-game home winning streak when they host the Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-6, 4-5 Big 12) on February 7, 2026 at McKale Center.

Arizona vs. Oklahoma State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 7, 2026

Game time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Location: Tucson, Arizona

Arena: McKale Center

Arizona vs. Oklahoma State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Arizona win (87.1%)

Arizona is a 20.5-point favorite over Oklahoma State on Saturday and the over/under has been set at 167.5 points. Below are a few betting trends and insights before you place a wager on the game.

Arizona vs. Oklahoma State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona has covered 14 times in 22 games with a spread this season.

Oklahoma State has compiled an 11-11-0 record against the spread this year.

The Wildcats have a worse record against the spread when playing at home (6-6-0) than they do on the road (4-2-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Cowboys have a lower winning percentage at home (.400, 6-9-0 record) than away (.750, 3-1-0).

Arizona's record against the spread in conference action is 6-3-0.

Oklahoma State is 5-4-0 against the spread in Big 12 action this year.

Arizona vs. Oklahoma State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arizona has been named as the moneyline favorite 13 times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Wildcats have been listed as a favorite of -4000 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Oklahoma State has gone 3-6 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Cowboys have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +1400 or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 97.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Arizona vs. Oklahoma State Head-to-Head Comparison

Arizona has a +461 scoring differential, topping opponents by 21 points per game. It is putting up 89.5 points per game to rank 11th in college basketball and is giving up 68.5 per contest to rank 53rd in college basketball.

Brayden Burries' 15.3 points per game lead Arizona and are 258th in the nation.

Oklahoma State has a +134 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.1 points per game. It is putting up 86.5 points per game, 19th in college basketball, and is giving up 80.4 per outing to rank 327th in college basketball.

Oklahoma State's leading scorer, Anthony Roy, ranks 82nd in the country, scoring 18.2 points per game.

The Wildcats are second in college basketball at 40.5 rebounds per game. That's 14.4 more than the 26.1 their opponents average.

Tobe Awaka's 9.8 rebounds per game lead the Wildcats and rank 16th in college basketball action.

The 34.1 rebounds per game the Cowboys accumulate rank 92nd in the country, 2.2 more than the 31.9 their opponents grab.

Parsa Fallah paces the Cowboys with 6.3 rebounds per game (248th in college basketball).

Arizona scores 107.8 points per 100 possessions (20th in college basketball), while giving up 82.5 points per 100 possessions (eighth in college basketball).

The Cowboys rank 85th in college basketball with 102.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 201st defensively with 94.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

