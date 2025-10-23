Vanderbilt vs Missouri Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

The Vanderbilt Commodores will face the Missouri Tigers in college football action on Saturday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Vanderbilt vs Missouri Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Vanderbilt: (-138) | Missouri: (+115)

Vanderbilt: (-138) | Missouri: (+115) Spread: Vanderbilt: -2.5 (-115) | Missouri: +2.5 (-105)

Vanderbilt: -2.5 (-115) | Missouri: +2.5 (-105) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Vanderbilt vs Missouri Betting Trends

Vanderbilt has five wins in seven games against the spread this season.

Vanderbilt has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 2.5-point or bigger favorite this year.

This season, four of Vanderbilt's seven games have hit the over.

Missouri's record against the spread in 2025 is 5-2-0.

Missouri has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Missouri has seen four of its seven games hit the over.

Vanderbilt vs Missouri Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Commodores win (59.1%)

Vanderbilt vs Missouri Point Spread

Missouri is the underdog by 2.5 points against Vanderbilt. Missouri is -115 to cover the spread, and Vanderbilt is -105.

Vanderbilt vs Missouri Over/Under

A combined point total of 52.5 has been set for Vanderbilt-Missouri on Oct. 25, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Vanderbilt vs Missouri Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Vanderbilt vs. Missouri reveal Vanderbilt as the favorite (-138) and Missouri as the underdog (+115).

Vanderbilt vs. Missouri Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Vanderbilt 41.4 8 20.0 36 51.5 7 Missouri 39.0 12 16.7 16 50.2 7

Vanderbilt vs. Missouri Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Stadium: FirstBank Stadium

