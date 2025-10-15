Vanderbilt vs LSU Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

The college football slate on Saturday includes the Vanderbilt Commodores taking on the LSU Tigers.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Vanderbilt vs LSU Odds & Spread

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Vanderbilt: (-132) | LSU: (+110)

Vanderbilt: (-132) | LSU: (+110) Spread: Vanderbilt: -2.5 (-114) | LSU: +2.5 (-106)

Vanderbilt: -2.5 (-114) | LSU: +2.5 (-106) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Vanderbilt vs LSU Betting Trends

Vanderbilt's record against the spread is 4-2-0.

As at least a 2.5-point favorite, Vanderbilt has two wins ATS (2-1).

Vanderbilt has played six games this season, and three of them have hit the over.

LSU has beaten the spread three times in six games.

LSU has won once ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this season.

LSU has had one game (of six) go over the total this season.

Vanderbilt vs LSU Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Commodores win (60.3%)

Vanderbilt vs LSU Point Spread

LSU is the underdog by 2.5 points against Vanderbilt. LSU is -114 to cover the spread, and Vanderbilt is -106.

Vanderbilt vs LSU Over/Under

A total of 48.5 points has been set for the Vanderbilt-LSU matchup on Oct. 18, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Vanderbilt vs LSU Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for LSU-Vanderbilt, LSU is the underdog at +110, and Vanderbilt is -132.

Vanderbilt vs. LSU Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Vanderbilt 43.2 7 19.3 35 52.0 6 LSU 25.8 90 11.8 6 52.3 6

Vanderbilt vs. LSU Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Stadium: FirstBank Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Vanderbilt vs. LSU analysis on FanDuel Research.