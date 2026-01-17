Vanderbilt vs Florida College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17

The Vanderbilt Commodores (16-1, 3-1 SEC) aim to extend a 10-game home win streak when they host the Florida Gators (12-5, 3-1 SEC) on January 17, 2026.

Vanderbilt vs. Florida Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 17, 2026

Vanderbilt vs. Florida Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Vanderbilt win (70.8%)

Take a look at some betting insights for Vanderbilt (-2.5) versus Florida on Saturday. The total has been set at 162.5 points for this game.

Vanderbilt vs. Florida: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt is 10-7-0 ATS this season.

Florida has compiled an 8-9-0 ATS record so far this season.

Florida covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Vanderbilt covers as a favorite of 2.5 or more (58.8%).

The Commodores have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered five times in nine games when playing at home, and they've covered three times in five games when playing on the road.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Gators had a better winning percentage at home (.688, 11-5-0 record) than on the road (.600, 6-4-0).

Vanderbilt has won twice against the spread in conference action this year.

Florida has three wins against the spread in four SEC games this season.

Vanderbilt vs. Florida: Moneyline Betting Stats

Vanderbilt has won in 12, or 92.3%, of the 13 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Commodores have come away with a win 12 times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 or better on the moneyline.

Florida has been the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Gators have played as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Vanderbilt has a 58.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Vanderbilt vs. Florida Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Vanderbilt was the 55th-ranked squad in the nation (78.9 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 249th (74.3 points conceded per game).

Vanderbilt collected 31.2 rebounds per game and gave up 31.9 boards last season, ranking 221st and 226th, respectively, in the country.

Last season Vanderbilt was ranked 158th in college basketball in assists with 13.8 per game.

Vanderbilt committed 9.6 turnovers per game last year and forced 13.4 per game, ranking 40th and 40th, respectively, in college basketball.

Florida was led by its offense last year, as it ranked fifth-best in the country by tallying 84.8 points per game. It ranked 91st in college basketball in points allowed (69.6 per contest).

Florida was top-25 last season in rebounding, ranking second-best in college basketball with 39 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 129th with 30.4 rebounds allowed per contest.

Florida ranked 61st in the nation with 15.4 assists per contest.

Florida was 129th in college basketball with 10.6 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 197th with 11.1 forced turnovers per game.

