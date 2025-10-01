UTSA vs Temple Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the UTSA Roadrunners take on the Temple Owls.

UTSA vs Temple Odds & Spread

Moneyline: UTSA: (-240) | Temple: (+195)

UTSA: (-240) | Temple: (+195) Spread: UTSA: -6.5 (-110) | Temple: +6.5 (-110)

UTSA: -6.5 (-110) | Temple: +6.5 (-110) Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

UTSA vs Temple Betting Trends

UTSA has posted two wins against the spread this season.

UTSA is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this season.

UTSA has played four games this season, and three of them have hit the over.

Against the spread, Temple is 3-1-0 this season.

Temple has one win ATS (1-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this season.

Temple has seen three of its four games hit the over.

UTSA vs Temple Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Roadrunners win (67.7%)

UTSA vs Temple Point Spread

Temple is the underdog by 6.5 points against UTSA. Temple is -110 to cover the spread, and UTSA is -110.

UTSA vs Temple Over/Under

The over/under for UTSA-Temple on Oct. 4 is 56.5. The over is -114, and the under is -106.

UTSA vs Temple Moneyline

UTSA is a -240 favorite on the moneyline, while Temple is a +195 underdog.

UTSA vs. Temple Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games UTSA 31.3 77 30.3 93 60.5 4 Temple 31.0 82 26.0 65 50.0 4

UTSA vs. Temple Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

