UTSA vs Florida International Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for First Responder Bowl 2025

NCAA football action on Friday includes the UTSA Roadrunners playing the Florida International Panthers.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

UTSA vs Florida International Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: UTSA: (-365) | Florida International: (+285)

UTSA: (-365) | Florida International: (+285) Spread: UTSA: -9.5 (-115) | Florida International: +9.5 (-105)

UTSA: -9.5 (-115) | Florida International: +9.5 (-105) Total: 60.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

UTSA vs Florida International Betting Trends

UTSA's record against the spread is 6-6-0.

As 9.5-point favorites or more, UTSA is 3-0 against the spread.

UTSA has played 12 games this year, and nine of them have hit the over.

Florida International is 8-4-0 against the spread this year.

Florida International is unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 9.5-point underdog or more this season.

This year, six of Florida International's 12 games have hit the over.

UTSA vs Florida International Point Spread

Florida International is the underdog by 9.5 points against UTSA. Florida International is -115 to cover the spread, and UTSA is -105.

UTSA vs Florida International Over/Under

UTSA versus Florida International on Dec. 26 has an over/under of 60.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

UTSA vs Florida International Moneyline

UTSA is a -365 favorite on the moneyline, while Florida International is a +285 underdog.

UTSA vs. Florida International Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games UTSA 33.8 27 29.6 97 58.8 12 Florida International 29.3 59 27.8 87 53.0 12

UTSA vs. Florida International Game Info

Game day: Friday, December 26, 2025

Friday, December 26, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Stadium: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth UTSA vs. Florida International analysis on FanDuel Research.