2025 UTSA Football Odds and Schedule

To begin the 2025 campaign, the UTSA Roadrunners play Texas A&M on Aug. 30. Below, you can look at the rest of the Roadrunners' college football schedule for the upcoming season.

UTSA 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Texas A&M Aug. 30 - Aggies (-21.5) 57.5 2 Texas State Sept. 6 - - - 3 Incarnate Word Sept. 13 - - - 4 @ Colorado State Sept. 20 - - - 6 @ Temple Oct. 4 - - - 7 Rice Oct. 11 - - - 8 @ North Texas Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

UTSA 2025 Schedule Insights

According to opponents' combined win total last season, UTSA will be facing the 27th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.

In terms of toughness, using their opponents' projected win total this season, the Roadrunners will be playing the 37th-ranked schedule this year.

According to its AAC opponents' combined win total last season, UTSA will be playing the 95th-ranked conference schedule in terms of toughness.

The Roadrunners have eight teams that made a bowl game last year on their schedule in 2025.

UTSA has a schedule that features nine games in 2025 against teams that finished above .500 in 2024 (three of those teams won nine or more games and one of them notched less than four wins).

UTSA Betting Insights (2024)

UTSA covered seven times in 13 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, nine Roadrunners games hit the over.

UTSA put together a 5-2 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 71.4% of those games).

