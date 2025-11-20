UTEP vs New Mexico State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025
The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the UTEP Miners and the New Mexico State Aggies.
NCAA football odds
UTEP vs New Mexico State Odds & Spread
All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: UTEP: (-156) | New Mexico State: (+130)
- Spread: UTEP: -3.5 (-104) | New Mexico State: +3.5 (-118)
- Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)
UTEP vs New Mexico State Betting Trends
- UTEP has won twice against the spread this season.
- As a 3.5-point or greater favorite, UTEP has one win ATS (1-1) this season.
- This year, five of UTEP's nine games have gone over the point total.
- Against the spread, New Mexico State is 5-5-0 this season.
- As 3.5-point underdogs or greater, New Mexico State is 4-3 against the spread.
- New Mexico State has played 10 games this year, and three of them have gone over the total.
UTEP vs New Mexico State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Miners win (61.7%)
UTEP vs New Mexico State Point Spread
UTEP is a 3.5-point favorite against New Mexico State. UTEP is -104 to cover the spread, and New Mexico State is -118.
UTEP vs New Mexico State Over/Under
An over/under of 44.5 has been set for UTEP-New Mexico State on Nov. 22, with the over being -114 and the under -106.
UTEP vs New Mexico State Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for UTEP-New Mexico State, UTEP is the favorite at -156, and New Mexico State is +130.
UTEP vs. New Mexico State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|UTEP
|21.8
|111
|27.0
|86
|49.7
|10
|New Mexico State
|20.1
|120
|26.9
|85
|52.0
|10
UTEP vs. New Mexico State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025
- Game time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: El Paso, Texas
- Stadium: Sun Bowl
Check out even more in-depth UTEP vs. New Mexico State analysis on FanDuel Research.