UTEP vs New Mexico State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the UTEP Miners and the New Mexico State Aggies.

UTEP vs New Mexico State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: UTEP: (-156) | New Mexico State: (+130)

UTEP: (-156) | New Mexico State: (+130) Spread: UTEP: -3.5 (-104) | New Mexico State: +3.5 (-118)

UTEP: -3.5 (-104) | New Mexico State: +3.5 (-118) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

UTEP vs New Mexico State Betting Trends

UTEP has won twice against the spread this season.

As a 3.5-point or greater favorite, UTEP has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

This year, five of UTEP's nine games have gone over the point total.

Against the spread, New Mexico State is 5-5-0 this season.

As 3.5-point underdogs or greater, New Mexico State is 4-3 against the spread.

New Mexico State has played 10 games this year, and three of them have gone over the total.

UTEP vs New Mexico State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Miners win (61.7%)

UTEP vs New Mexico State Point Spread

UTEP is a 3.5-point favorite against New Mexico State. UTEP is -104 to cover the spread, and New Mexico State is -118.

UTEP vs New Mexico State Over/Under

An over/under of 44.5 has been set for UTEP-New Mexico State on Nov. 22, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

UTEP vs New Mexico State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for UTEP-New Mexico State, UTEP is the favorite at -156, and New Mexico State is +130.

UTEP vs. New Mexico State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games UTEP 21.8 111 27.0 86 49.7 10 New Mexico State 20.1 120 26.9 85 52.0 10

UTEP vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Stadium: Sun Bowl

