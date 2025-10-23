FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Utah vs Colorado Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Utah vs Colorado Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

The Utah Utes versus the Colorado Buffaloes is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

Utah vs Colorado Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Utah: (-549) | Colorado: (+400)
  • Spread: Utah: -13.5 (-108) | Colorado: +13.5 (-112)
  • Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Utah vs Colorado Betting Trends

  • Utah's record against the spread is 5-2-0.
  • Against the spread as 13.5-point or better favorites, Utah is 3-0.
  • This season, four of Utah's seven games have hit the over.
  • Against the spread, Colorado is 4-3-0 this season.
  • Colorado has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 13.5-point underdog or greater this year.
  • A pair of Colorado seven games in 2025 have hit the over.

Utah vs Colorado Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Utes win (82.7%)

Utah vs Colorado Point Spread

Colorado is a 13.5-point underdog against Utah. Colorado is -112 to cover the spread, and Utah is -108.

Utah vs Colorado Over/Under

The over/under for the Utah versus Colorado game on Oct. 25 has been set at 49.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Utah vs Colorado Moneyline

Colorado is a +400 underdog on the moneyline, while Utah is a -549 favorite.

Utah vs. Colorado Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Utah36.92015.31349.47
Colorado24.98823.76549.67

Utah vs. Colorado Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025
  • Game time: 10:15 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Utah vs. Colorado analysis on FanDuel Research.

