Utah vs Colorado Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

The Utah Utes versus the Colorado Buffaloes is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Utah vs Colorado Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Utah: (-549) | Colorado: (+400)

Utah: (-549) | Colorado: (+400) Spread: Utah: -13.5 (-108) | Colorado: +13.5 (-112)

Utah: -13.5 (-108) | Colorado: +13.5 (-112) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Utah vs Colorado Betting Trends

Utah's record against the spread is 5-2-0.

Against the spread as 13.5-point or better favorites, Utah is 3-0.

This season, four of Utah's seven games have hit the over.

Against the spread, Colorado is 4-3-0 this season.

Colorado has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 13.5-point underdog or greater this year.

A pair of Colorado seven games in 2025 have hit the over.

Utah vs Colorado Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Utes win (82.7%)

Utah vs Colorado Point Spread

Colorado is a 13.5-point underdog against Utah. Colorado is -112 to cover the spread, and Utah is -108.

Utah vs Colorado Over/Under

The over/under for the Utah versus Colorado game on Oct. 25 has been set at 49.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Utah vs Colorado Moneyline

Colorado is a +400 underdog on the moneyline, while Utah is a -549 favorite.

Utah vs. Colorado Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Utah 36.9 20 15.3 13 49.4 7 Colorado 24.9 88 23.7 65 49.6 7

Utah vs. Colorado Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Game time: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium

