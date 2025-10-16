Utah vs BYU Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

College football's Saturday schedule includes the Utah Utes taking on the BYU Cougars.

Utah vs BYU Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Utah: (-156) | BYU: (+130)

Utah: (-156) | BYU: (+130) Spread: Utah: -3.5 (-104) | BYU: +3.5 (-118)

Utah: -3.5 (-104) | BYU: +3.5 (-118) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Utah vs BYU Betting Trends

Utah is 5-1-0 against the spread this season.

Utah's ATS record as 3.5-point or bigger favorites is 5-1.

Out of six Utah games so far this season, four have gone over the total.

BYU's record against the spread in 2025 is 4-2-0.

There have been three BYU games (out of six) that hit the over this season.

Utah vs BYU Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Utes win (50.2%)

Utah vs BYU Point Spread

Utah is favored by 3.5 points (-104 to cover) in this matchup. BYU, the underdog, is -118.

Utah vs BYU Over/Under

Utah versus BYU on Oct. 18 has an over/under of 49.5 points, with the over -102 and the under -120.

Utah vs BYU Moneyline

BYU is a +130 underdog on the moneyline, while Utah is a -156 favorite.

Utah vs. BYU Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Utah 39.5 17 13.8 11 49.3 6 BYU 37.5 23 14.7 12 50.0 6

Utah vs. BYU Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

