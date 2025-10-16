Utah vs BYU Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025
College football's Saturday schedule includes the Utah Utes taking on the BYU Cougars.
Utah vs BYU Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Utah: (-156) | BYU: (+130)
- Spread: Utah: -3.5 (-104) | BYU: +3.5 (-118)
- Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)
Utah vs BYU Betting Trends
- Utah is 5-1-0 against the spread this season.
- Utah's ATS record as 3.5-point or bigger favorites is 5-1.
- Out of six Utah games so far this season, four have gone over the total.
- BYU's record against the spread in 2025 is 4-2-0.
- There have been three BYU games (out of six) that hit the over this season.
Utah vs BYU Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Utes win (50.2%)
Utah vs BYU Point Spread
Utah is favored by 3.5 points (-104 to cover) in this matchup. BYU, the underdog, is -118.
Utah vs BYU Over/Under
Utah versus BYU on Oct. 18 has an over/under of 49.5 points, with the over -102 and the under -120.
Utah vs BYU Moneyline
BYU is a +130 underdog on the moneyline, while Utah is a -156 favorite.
Utah vs. BYU Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Utah
|39.5
|17
|13.8
|11
|49.3
|6
|BYU
|37.5
|23
|14.7
|12
|50.0
|6
Utah vs. BYU Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025
- Game time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Location: Provo, Utah
- Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium
