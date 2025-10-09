Utah vs Arizona State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Utah Utes taking on the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

Utah vs Arizona State Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Utah: (-205) | Arizona State: (+168)

Utah: (-205) | Arizona State: (+168) Spread: Utah: -5.5 (-110) | Arizona State: +5.5 (-110)

Utah: -5.5 (-110) | Arizona State: +5.5 (-110) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Utah vs Arizona State Betting Trends

Against the spread, Utah is 4-1-0 this year.

Utah owns an ATS record of 4-0 as 5.5-point or greater favorites.

This season, three of Utah's five games have hit the over.

Arizona State has covered the spread three times in five games.

One Arizona State game (out of five) has gone over the point total this season.

Utah vs Arizona State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sun Devils win (52.4%)

Utah vs Arizona State Point Spread

Arizona State is listed as an underdog by 5.5 points (-110 odds), and Utah, the favorite, is -110 to cover.

Utah vs Arizona State Over/Under

A total of 48.5 points has been set for the Utah-Arizona State matchup on Oct. 11, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Utah vs Arizona State Moneyline

Utah is a -205 favorite on the moneyline, while Arizona State is a +168 underdog.

Utah vs. Arizona State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Utah 39.0 26 14.6 16 50.5 5 Arizona State 29.2 75 21.2 44 57.3 5

Utah vs. Arizona State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Game time: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Utah vs. Arizona State analysis on FanDuel Research.