Utah State vs Washington State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 2025
The Utah State Aggies will take on the Washington State Cougars in college football action on Monday.
Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Utah State vs Washington State Odds & Spread
All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Utah State: (-128) | Washington State: (+106)
- Spread: Utah State: -2.5 (-110) | Washington State: +2.5 (-110)
- Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Utah State vs Washington State Betting Trends
- Utah State's record against the spread is 10-2-0.
- Utah State has yet to lose ATS (4-0) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- There have been five Utah State games (of 12) that went over the total this year.
- Against the spread, Washington State is 8-4-0 this year.
- Against the spread as 2.5-point underdogs or greater, Washington State is 4-2.
- Of 12 Washington State games so far this year, three have hit the over.
Utah State vs Washington State Point Spread
Utah State is favored by 2.5 points over Washington State. Utah State is -110 to cover the spread, with Washington State being -110.
Utah State vs Washington State Over/Under
Utah State versus Washington State, on Dec. 22, has an over/under of 54.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.
Utah State vs Washington State Moneyline
The Utah State vs Washington State moneyline has Utah State as a -128 favorite, while Washington State is a +106 underdog.
Utah State vs. Washington State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Utah State
|31.8
|37
|28.3
|88
|58.2
|12
|Washington State
|21.6
|109
|20.2
|25
|49.4
|12
Utah State vs. Washington State Game Info
- Game day: Monday, December 22, 2025
- Game time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Boise, Idaho
- Stadium: Albertsons Stadium
Check out even more in-depth Utah State vs. Washington State analysis on FanDuel Research.