Utah State vs Washington State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 2025

The Utah State Aggies will take on the Washington State Cougars in college football action on Monday.

Utah State vs Washington State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Utah State: (-128) | Washington State: (+106)

Utah State: (-128) | Washington State: (+106) Spread: Utah State: -2.5 (-110) | Washington State: +2.5 (-110)

Utah State: -2.5 (-110) | Washington State: +2.5 (-110) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Utah State vs Washington State Betting Trends

Utah State's record against the spread is 10-2-0.

Utah State has yet to lose ATS (4-0) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.

There have been five Utah State games (of 12) that went over the total this year.

Against the spread, Washington State is 8-4-0 this year.

Against the spread as 2.5-point underdogs or greater, Washington State is 4-2.

Of 12 Washington State games so far this year, three have hit the over.

Utah State vs Washington State Point Spread

Utah State is favored by 2.5 points over Washington State. Utah State is -110 to cover the spread, with Washington State being -110.

Utah State vs Washington State Over/Under

Utah State versus Washington State, on Dec. 22, has an over/under of 54.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Utah State vs Washington State Moneyline

The Utah State vs Washington State moneyline has Utah State as a -128 favorite, while Washington State is a +106 underdog.

Utah State vs. Washington State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Utah State 31.8 37 28.3 88 58.2 12 Washington State 21.6 109 20.2 25 49.4 12

Utah State vs. Washington State Game Info

Game day: Monday, December 22, 2025

Monday, December 22, 2025 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Stadium: Albertsons Stadium

