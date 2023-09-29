Utah State vs UConn Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

In college football action on Saturday, the Utah State Aggies face the UConn Huskies.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Utah State vs UConn Odds & Spread

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Utah State: (-200) | UConn: (+164)

Utah State: (-200) | UConn: (+164) Spread: Utah State: -3.5 (-115) | UConn: +3.5 (-105)

Utah State: -3.5 (-115) | UConn: +3.5 (-105) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Utah State vs UConn Betting Trends

Utah State has posted one win against the spread this season.

Two of three Utah State games have hit the over this year.

UConn has posted one win against the spread this year.

UConn has won once ATS (1-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this year.

UConn has had one game (of four) go over the total this season.

Utah State vs UConn Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Aggies win (57%)

Utah State vs UConn Point Spread

UConn is listed as an underdog by 3.5 points (-105 odds), and Utah State, the favorite, is -115 to cover.

Utah State vs UConn Over/Under

A combined point total of 50.5 has been set for Utah State-UConn on September 30, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.

Utah State vs UConn Moneyline

Utah State is the favorite, -200 on the moneyline, while UConn is a +164 underdog.

Utah State vs. UConn Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Utah State 37.8 30 34 108 47.2 2 4 UConn 13 129 31 101 47.3 0 4

Bet $5 on Aggies vs. Huskies and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth Utah State vs. UConn analysis on FanDuel Research.