Utah State vs San Jose State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

The Utah State Aggies versus the San Jose State Spartans is on the college football schedule for Friday.

Utah State vs San Jose State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Utah State: (-156) | San Jose State: (+130)

Utah State: (-156) | San Jose State: (+130) Spread: Utah State: -3.5 (-104) | San Jose State: +3.5 (-118)

Utah State: -3.5 (-104) | San Jose State: +3.5 (-118) Total: 64.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Utah State vs San Jose State Betting Trends

Utah State's record against the spread is 5-1-0.

Utah State has yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this year.

This season, four of Utah State's six games have go over the point total.

San Jose State has beaten the spread three times in six games.

San Jose State has covered every time (2-0) as a 3.5-point or greater underdog this season.

San Jose State has played six games this year, and four of them have gone over the total.

Utah State vs San Jose State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Aggies win (71.2%)

Utah State vs San Jose State Point Spread

Utah State is favored by 3.5 points (-104 to cover) in this matchup. San Jose State, the underdog, is -118.

Utah State vs San Jose State Over/Under

Utah State versus San Jose State, on Oct. 17, has an over/under of 64.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Utah State vs San Jose State Moneyline

Utah State is the favorite, -156 on the moneyline, while San Jose State is a +130 underdog.

Utah State vs. San Jose State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Utah State 34.7 38 32.7 122 57.8 6 San Jose State 24.0 98 29.2 98 52.2 6

Utah State vs. San Jose State Game Info

Game day: Friday, October 17, 2025

Friday, October 17, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Logan, Utah

Logan, Utah Stadium: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

