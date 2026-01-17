Utah State vs Grand Canyon College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17

The Utah State Aggies (15-1, 6-0 MWC) aim to build on an eight-game win streak when they visit the Grand Canyon Antelopes (10-6, 3-2 MWC) on January 17, 2026 at Global Credit Union Arena.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Utah State vs. Grand Canyon Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 17, 2026

Saturday, January 17, 2026 Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Global Credit Union Arena

Before you wager on Saturday's Utah State-Grand Canyon spread (Utah State -5.5) or over/under (147.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

Utah State vs. Grand Canyon: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Utah State is 7-8-0 ATS this season.

Grand Canyon is 7-9-0 ATS this year.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Grand Canyon is 1-3 against the spread compared to the 6-6 ATS record Utah State puts up as a 5.5-point favorite.

Against the spread, the Aggies have played worse when playing at home, covering two times in six home games, and three times in five road games.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Antelopes have a lower winning percentage at home (.444, 4-5-0 record) than on the road (.500, 2-2-0).

Utah State is 3-3-0 against the spread in conference games this season.

Grand Canyon has beaten the spread three times in five MWC games.

Utah State vs. Grand Canyon: Moneyline Betting Stats

Utah State has been named as the moneyline favorite 14 times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Aggies have not lost in 12 games this year when favored by -255 or better on the moneyline.

Grand Canyon has been the underdog on the moneyline six total times this season. Grand Canyon has finished 2-4 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +205 or longer, the Antelopes have a 1-3 record (winning just 25% of their games).

Utah State has an implied victory probability of 71.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Utah State vs. Grand Canyon Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Utah State was 40th in college basketball on offense (79.9 points scored per game) and 110th on defense (70 points allowed).

Last season, Utah State was 214th in the country in rebounds (31.3 per game) and 31st in rebounds allowed (28.3).

Last season Utah State was 13th-best in the nation in assists with 17.1 per game.

Utah State was 108th in the country in turnovers per game (10.4) and 62nd in turnovers forced (12.7) last season.

With 78.3 points per game on offense, Grand Canyon was 70th in college basketball last season. At the other end of the court, it surrendered 69.5 points per contest, which ranked 89th in college basketball.

Grand Canyon was 63rd in the nation with 34.1 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 142nd with 30.6 rebounds allowed per contest.

Grand Canyon delivered 13.8 dimes per game, which ranked them 158th in the country.

With 14.3 forced turnovers per game, Grand Canyon ranked 16th-best in college basketball. It ranked 297th in college basketball by committing 12.4 turnovers per contest.

