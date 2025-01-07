Utah State's Jerrod Calhoun: I'd Like to Play Faster

Utah State's 14-1 start in its first season under Jerrod Calhoun has been a major story in the Mountain West.

The Aggies are averaging 83.3 points and assisting on more than 60 percent of their made field goals.

"I'd like us to play faster," Calhoun said on this week's edition of the College Hoops Today Podcast.

Utah State is ranked 81st in adjusted tempo, according to KenPom, entering tonight's game at San Jose State.

The Aggies are currently ranked 24th in this week's ROTHSTEIN 45.

Utah State is aiming for its fourth NCAA Tournament appearance over the last five seasons.

