2 Champions League Picks and Best Bets for Tuesday 2/17/26

The Champions League is into the knockout rounds, pitting Europe's best sides against each other in two-leg, home-and-home affairs

When looking at the Champions League betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for the upcoming matches?

Champions League Picks and Best Bets

PSG at Monaco

Monaco will be desperate to get a result at home in the first leg, and I think they can notch at least a tie.

Monaco have lost just once over their previous six matches. They've played PSG at home once already this season, and Monaco won the match 1-0. In that win, Monaco (five) had more shots on target than PSG (four) did, so it's not like Monaco was super lucky to get the W.

In the Champions League, Monaco have proven to be tough customers at home, tying both Manchester City and Juventus at the Stade Louis II.

On top of that, PSG have been out of form lately. Over their last nine matches across all competitions, PSG have registered only four wins.

Atalanta at Dortmund

First legs can sometimes be cagey affairs where neither team takes many risks. I don't think we'll see that kind of match today at Signal Iduna Park.

Both sides have been over-friendly teams of late.

Each of Dortmund's last three matches have gone over 2.5 goals, and they've surrendered at least two goals in each of their last three Champions League matches.

As for Atalanta, two of their past three matches have resulted in at least three goals, and three of their previous four UCL matches have gone over 2.5 goals.

There's attacking firepower on both sides, and I think the attacks will win out on Tuesday in what should be an entertaining matchup.

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more soccer betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the soccer odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.