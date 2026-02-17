FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

    NBA Most Improved Player Odds: Deni Avdija, Jalen Johnson Battling It Out

    Austan Kas
    Austan Kas@AustanKas

    NBA Most Improved Player Odds: Deni Avdija, Jalen Johnson Battling It Out

    As we exit the All-Star Break, who is in the running for the NBA Most Improved Player award?

    Per FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA odds, here are the current NBA Most Improved Player odds.

    Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

    NBA Most Improved Player Odds

    Full NBA Most Improved Player odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

    2025-26 NBA Most Improved Player
    Deni Avdija
    Jalen Johnson
    Nickeil Alexander-Walker
    Keyonte George
    Jalen Duren
    Ryan Rollins
    Collin Gillespie
    Jaylon Tyson
    Dillon Brooks
    Michael Porter Jr.
    Anthony Black
    Amen Thompson
    Jaime Jaquez Jr.

    Odds/lines subject to change

