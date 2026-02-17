NBA Most Improved Player Odds: Deni Avdija, Jalen Johnson Battling It Out

As we exit the All-Star Break, who is in the running for the NBA Most Improved Player award?

Per FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA odds, here are the current NBA Most Improved Player odds.

NBA Most Improved Player Odds

Full NBA Most Improved Player odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

2025-26 NBA Most Improved Player 2025-26 NBA Most Improved Player Deni Avdija -125 Jalen Johnson +200 Nickeil Alexander-Walker +1200 Keyonte George +1300 Jalen Duren +2000 Ryan Rollins +4000 Collin Gillespie +5000 Jaylon Tyson +6000 Dillon Brooks +6000 Michael Porter Jr. +7500 Anthony Black +10000 Amen Thompson +50000 Jaime Jaquez Jr. +50000 View more odds in Sportsbook

