Texas Tech vs Arizona State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 17

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (19-6, 9-3 Big 12) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (13-12, 4-8 Big 12) on February 17, 2026 at Desert Financial Arena.

Texas Tech vs. Arizona State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 17, 2026

Tuesday, February 17, 2026 Game time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Arena: Desert Financial Arena

Texas Tech vs. Arizona State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas Tech win (72.5%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for Texas Tech (-8.5) versus Arizona State on Tuesday. The over/under has been set at 153.5 points for this game.

Texas Tech vs. Arizona State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Arizona State has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

Arizona State covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point underdog or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Texas Tech covers as a favorite of 8.5 or more (45.5%).

In home games, the Red Raiders have a worse record against the spread (7-6-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (4-3-0).

Against the spread, the Sun Devils have performed better at home (7-5-0) than on the road (4-4-0).

Against the spread, in conference action, Texas Tech is 8-4-0 this season.

Arizona State's Big 12 record against the spread is 7-5-0.

Texas Tech vs. Arizona State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas Tech has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 18 games this year and has walked away with the win 15 times (83.3%) in those games.

The Red Raiders have not lost in 10 games this year when favored by -450 or better on the moneyline.

Arizona State has gone 6-9 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40% of those games).

The Sun Devils have played six times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +340 or longer, and fell in each game.

Texas Tech has an implied victory probability of 81.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Texas Tech vs. Arizona State Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas Tech averages 82 points per game (60th in college basketball) while allowing 72.4 per contest (134th in college basketball). It has a +241 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 9.6 points per game.

JT Toppin leads Texas Tech, recording 21.9 points per game (ninth in college basketball).

Arizona State scores 78.7 points per game (123rd in college basketball) and allows 79.2 (318th in college basketball) for a -11 scoring differential overall.

Moe Odum's 17 points per game paces Arizona State and ranks 150th in college basketball.

The Red Raiders win the rebound battle by 3.6 boards on average. They record 34.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 59th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 31.1 per contest.

Toppin's 10.9 rebounds per game lead the Red Raiders and rank sixth in college basketball play.

The 29.7 rebounds per game the Sun Devils accumulate rank 301st in the nation, 2.5 fewer than the 32.2 their opponents grab.

Massamba Diop averages 5.9 rebounds per game (302nd in college basketball) to lead the Sun Devils.

Texas Tech's 104.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 48th in college basketball, and the 91.8 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 110th in college basketball.

The Sun Devils' 98.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 168th in college basketball, and the 98.6 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 287th in college basketball.

