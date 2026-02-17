Michigan at Purdue Prediction, Picks and Best Bets

The college basketball season is rolling along, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Fortunately, we have abundant tools available that can aid our chances of finding good betting value. Bart Torvik and KenPom are excellent sources that give insights into team-level efficiency, and Sports Reference provides a wide range of useful team stats, as well.

Let's check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds to find the best bets and player props for Michigan at Purdue, which tips at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Michigan vs. Purdue Prediction, Picks

While FanDuel is giving Michigan a ton of respect by making the Boilers a home underdog, Purdue should be the more desperate team tonight, and when you add in the Boilers' recent form, it pushes me to back Purdue to win.

If Purdue is going to have any shot to win the Big Ten, they have to win this game. The Boilermakers backed themselves into a corner by losing three straight league games in late January. But since that spell, they've been playing like a team that knows its margin for error is gone.

Purdue has won four in a row since their bad stretch, and they've notched impressive road wins at Nebraska and Iowa in their past two games. Tonight, they return home to Mackey, a place where they've lost just once all season (and it took a historic 46-point outburst from Keaton Wagler for Illinois to win at Mackey).

Michigan is excellent, and they check all the boxes. But sometimes when it's a game between two fairly equal teams and the home team is the more desperate squad, I like to side with that team. I did that recently with Iowa State in their game against Kansas, and it worked out. I think Purdue's seniors find a way to get it done tonight in what will surely be a raucous atmosphere.

Both of these teams are elite offensively, but I think this total is a touch too high.

KenPom has Purdue second in adjusted offense while Michigan slots in fourth. Matt Painter and Dusty May are brilliant coaches, and these teams have gobs of talent. In short, this under recommendation may wind up looking silly.

With that said, I think it's the right call.

Something that gives me some confidence in the under is that both of these teams are also strong on D, especially Michigan. The Wolverines rank first in KenPom D, and while Purdue is more good than great on defense, the Boilers check in a solid 19th.

Playing at home, Purdue's slow pace -- Boilers are 293rd in adjusted tempo -- may win out over Michigan's blistering pace (11th). I think the Boilers will emphasize stopping Michigan in transition, and Purdue usually does a great job limiting live-ball turnovers.

Both sides also do a nice job preventing three-point attempts, ranking outside the top 100 for highest three-point attempt rates allowed.

All in all, the under is the side I want to be on.

