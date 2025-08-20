FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

2025 Utah State Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

2025 Utah State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

To start the 2025 campaign, the Utah State Aggies take on UTEP on Aug. 30. Below, you can find the rest of the Aggies' college football schedule for the upcoming season.

Utah State 2025 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1UTEPAug. 30-Aggies (-3.5)60.5
2@ Texas A&MSept. 6---
3Air ForceSept. 13---
4McNeeseSept. 20---
5@ VanderbiltSept. 27---
7@ HawaiiOct. 12---
8San Jose StateOct. 17---

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Utah State 2025 Schedule Insights

  • Utah State will face the 80th-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last year (75).
  • The Aggies will face the 18th-easiest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' projected win total this season (63).
  • According to its MWC opponents' combined win total last year (52), Utah State has the 68th-ranked conference schedule in college football.
  • The Aggies' schedule in 2025 includes six returning teams who played in a bowl game.
  • Utah State has seven games scheduled against teams that put up winning records in 2024, including two teams that had nine or more wins and two with less than four wins last year.

Utah State Betting Insights (2024)

  • Utah State won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.
  • Aggies games went over the point total nine out of 11 times last season.
  • Utah State won two of the three games it was the moneyline favorite last season (66.7%).

See more stats and analysis about Utah State on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Utah State Aggies on FanDuel today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup