2025 Utah State Football Odds and Schedule

To start the 2025 campaign, the Utah State Aggies take on UTEP on Aug. 30. Below, you can find the rest of the Aggies' college football schedule for the upcoming season.

Utah State 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 UTEP Aug. 30 - Aggies (-3.5) 60.5 2 @ Texas A&M Sept. 6 - - - 3 Air Force Sept. 13 - - - 4 McNeese Sept. 20 - - - 5 @ Vanderbilt Sept. 27 - - - 7 @ Hawaii Oct. 12 - - - 8 San Jose State Oct. 17 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Utah State 2025 Schedule Insights

Utah State will face the 80th-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last year (75).

The Aggies will face the 18th-easiest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' projected win total this season (63).

According to its MWC opponents' combined win total last year (52), Utah State has the 68th-ranked conference schedule in college football.

The Aggies' schedule in 2025 includes six returning teams who played in a bowl game.

Utah State has seven games scheduled against teams that put up winning records in 2024, including two teams that had nine or more wins and two with less than four wins last year.

Utah State Betting Insights (2024)

Utah State won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

Aggies games went over the point total nine out of 11 times last season.

Utah State won two of the three games it was the moneyline favorite last season (66.7%).

