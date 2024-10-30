menu item
NHL

Utah Hockey Club vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 30

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Utah Hockey Club vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 30

The Utah Hockey Club versus the Calgary Flames is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Utah Hockey Club vs Flames Game Info

  • Utah Hockey Club (4-4-2) vs. Calgary Flames (5-3-1)
  • Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Utah Hockey Club vs Flames Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Utah Hockey Club (-126)Flames (+105)6.5Utah Hockey Club (-1.5)

Utah Hockey Club vs Flames Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Utah Hockey Club win (61.2%)

Utah Hockey Club vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Utah Hockey Club are favored by 1.5 goals (+190 to cover). Calgary, the underdog, is -235.

Utah Hockey Club vs Flames Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Utah Hockey Club-Flames on October 30, with the over being +110 and the under -134.

Utah Hockey Club vs Flames Moneyline

  • Calgary is the underdog, +105 on the moneyline, while Utah is a -126 favorite at home.

