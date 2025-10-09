USC vs Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

College football's Saturday schedule includes the USC Trojans taking on the Michigan Wolverines.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

USC vs Michigan Odds & Spread

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: USC: (-134) | Michigan: (+112)

USC: (-134) | Michigan: (+112) Spread: USC: -2.5 (-114) | Michigan: +2.5 (-106)

USC: -2.5 (-114) | Michigan: +2.5 (-106) Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

USC vs Michigan Betting Trends

USC has two wins against the spread this season.

As at least a 2.5-point favorite, USC has two wins ATS (2-3).

There have been four USC games (of five) that went over the total this season.

Michigan has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Michigan is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season.

Of five Michigan games so far this season, three have gone over the total.

USC vs Michigan Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wolverines win (53.8%)

USC vs Michigan Point Spread

Michigan is a 2.5-point underdog against USC. Michigan is -106 to cover the spread, and USC is -114.

USC vs Michigan Over/Under

An over/under of 57.5 has been set for USC-Michigan on Oct. 11, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

USC vs Michigan Moneyline

USC is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Michigan is a +112 underdog.

USC vs. Michigan Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games USC 48.4 6 23.0 54 59.7 5 Michigan 32.8 54 16.2 22 45.3 5

USC vs. Michigan Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: NBC

NBC Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Stadium: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

