USC vs Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025
College football's Saturday schedule includes the USC Trojans taking on the Michigan Wolverines.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
USC vs Michigan Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: USC: (-134) | Michigan: (+112)
- Spread: USC: -2.5 (-114) | Michigan: +2.5 (-106)
- Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)
USC vs Michigan Betting Trends
- USC has two wins against the spread this season.
- As at least a 2.5-point favorite, USC has two wins ATS (2-3).
- There have been four USC games (of five) that went over the total this season.
- Michigan has posted two wins against the spread this year.
- Michigan is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season.
- Of five Michigan games so far this season, three have gone over the total.
USC vs Michigan Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Wolverines win (53.8%)
USC vs Michigan Point Spread
Michigan is a 2.5-point underdog against USC. Michigan is -106 to cover the spread, and USC is -114.
USC vs Michigan Over/Under
An over/under of 57.5 has been set for USC-Michigan on Oct. 11, with the over being -112 and the under -108.
USC vs Michigan Moneyline
USC is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Michigan is a +112 underdog.
USC vs. Michigan Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|USC
|48.4
|6
|23.0
|54
|59.7
|5
|Michigan
|32.8
|54
|16.2
|22
|45.3
|5
USC vs. Michigan Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: NBC
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Stadium: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
