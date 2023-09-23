USC vs Arizona State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

The USC Trojans will take on the Arizona State Sun Devils in college football action on Saturday.

USC vs Arizona State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: USC: (N/A) | Arizona State: (N/A)

USC: (N/A) | Arizona State: (N/A) Spread: USC: -34.5 (-115) | Arizona State: +34.5 (-105)

USC: -34.5 (-115) | Arizona State: +34.5 (-105) Total: 62.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

USC vs Arizona State Betting Trends

USC has posted two wins against the spread this year.

USC is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 34.5-point favorite or greater this year.

USC has had two games (out of three) hit the over this season.

Arizona State is winless against the spread this year.

None of Arizona State's two games has gone over the point total in 2023.

USC vs Arizona State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Trojans win (92.8%)

USC vs Arizona State Point Spread

Arizona State is listed as an underdog by 34.5 points (-105 odds), and USC, the favorite, is -115 to cover.

USC vs Arizona State Over/Under

USC versus Arizona State, on September 23, has an over/under of 62.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

USC vs. Arizona State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games USC 59.3 2 17.3 40 66.2 3 3 Arizona State 13 130 25.7 78 51.0 0 3

