2025 USC Football Odds and Schedule

The upcoming 2025 schedule for the USC Trojans features a clash with Notre Dame on Oct. 18. We outline the rest of the Trojans' college football schedule below.

USC 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Missouri State Aug. 30 - Trojans (-34.5) 58.5 2 Georgia Southern Sept. 6 - - - 3 @ Purdue Sept. 13 - - - 4 Michigan State Sept. 20 - - - 5 @ Illinois Sept. 27 - - - 7 Michigan Oct. 11 - - - 8 @ Notre Dame Oct. 18 - Fighting Irish (-10.5) 53.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

USC 2025 Schedule Insights

USC is facing the 22nd-hardest schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total last year).

According to their opponents' projected win total this year (73), the Trojans have the 37th-ranked schedule in college football.

In terms of toughness, using its Big Ten opponents' combined win total last season, USC will be playing the 42nd-ranked conference schedule this year.

The Trojans will have seven games against teams who played in a bowl in 2024.

USC's schedule has eight games against teams with winning records in 2024 (three against teams with nine or more victories and one against a squad that picked up less than four wins).

USC Betting Insights (2024)

USC compiled an 8-5-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Trojans games.

USC won five of the nine games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (55.6%).

