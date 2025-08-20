FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
2025 USC Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The upcoming 2025 schedule for the USC Trojans features a clash with Notre Dame on Oct. 18. We outline the rest of the Trojans' college football schedule below.

USC 2025 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1Missouri StateAug. 30-Trojans (-34.5)58.5
2Georgia SouthernSept. 6---
3@ PurdueSept. 13---
4Michigan StateSept. 20---
5@ IllinoisSept. 27---
7MichiganOct. 11---
8@ Notre DameOct. 18-Fighting Irish (-10.5)53.5

USC 2025 Schedule Insights

  • USC is facing the 22nd-hardest schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total last year).
  • According to their opponents' projected win total this year (73), the Trojans have the 37th-ranked schedule in college football.
  • In terms of toughness, using its Big Ten opponents' combined win total last season, USC will be playing the 42nd-ranked conference schedule this year.
  • The Trojans will have seven games against teams who played in a bowl in 2024.
  • USC's schedule has eight games against teams with winning records in 2024 (three against teams with nine or more victories and one against a squad that picked up less than four wins).

USC Betting Insights (2024)

  • USC compiled an 8-5-0 ATS record last year.
  • Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Trojans games.
  • USC won five of the nine games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (55.6%).

