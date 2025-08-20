NCAAF
2025 USC Football Odds and Schedule
The upcoming 2025 schedule for the USC Trojans features a clash with Notre Dame on Oct. 18. We outline the rest of the Trojans' college football schedule below.
USC 2025 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
|1
|Missouri State
|Aug. 30
|-
|Trojans (-34.5)
|58.5
|2
|Georgia Southern
|Sept. 6
|-
|-
|-
|3
|@ Purdue
|Sept. 13
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Michigan State
|Sept. 20
|-
|-
|-
|5
|@ Illinois
|Sept. 27
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Michigan
|Oct. 11
|-
|-
|-
|8
|@ Notre Dame
|Oct. 18
|-
|Fighting Irish (-10.5)
|53.5
USC 2025 Schedule Insights
- USC is facing the 22nd-hardest schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total last year).
- According to their opponents' projected win total this year (73), the Trojans have the 37th-ranked schedule in college football.
- In terms of toughness, using its Big Ten opponents' combined win total last season, USC will be playing the 42nd-ranked conference schedule this year.
- The Trojans will have seven games against teams who played in a bowl in 2024.
- USC's schedule has eight games against teams with winning records in 2024 (three against teams with nine or more victories and one against a squad that picked up less than four wins).
USC Betting Insights (2024)
- USC compiled an 8-5-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Trojans games.
- USC won five of the nine games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (55.6%).
