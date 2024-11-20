Up & Adams: Wednesday, November 20th, 2024

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live!

On Wednesday's episode, Kay unveils some Week 11 under-reactions.

Then, New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams joins the show to talk about the recent firing of the team's general manager and about the future of Aaron Rodgers in New York.

And Rob Gronkowski stops by to discuss the potential of Coach Prime and Shedeur Sanders going to the Dallas Cowboys.

Watch the full episode below:

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture.

