Up & Adams: Tuesday, September 3rd, 2024

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live! In today’s episode, Kay reacts to the San Francisco 49ers finalizing a deal with left tackle Trent Williams, rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall being released from the hospital after being shot over the weekend, and Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams being named a captain.

Next, Kay highlights her favorite undervalued running backs to target in fantasy football drafts this year.

Then, Kay reveals her fourth and fifth predictions for the 2024 NFL season.

After that, Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler discusses the vibe around this new-look squad, what’s impressed him most about rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, and the difference between his new team and playing with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Finally, New York Giants offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor talks about what changed when he played for the Las Vegas Raiders, the effect Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby had on him, and what he’s seen from Giants linebacker Brian Burns.

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture.

