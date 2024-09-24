Up & Adams: Tuesday, September 24th, 2024

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live! In today’s episode, Kay reacts to the Washington Commanders’ upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills’ dominant victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Next, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams talks about the team’s Week 3 loss against the Carolina Panthers, head coach Antonio Pierce’s comments after the game, and if there needs to be a quarterback change.

Then, Kay highlights her top fantasy football sleepers to know for Week 4 in the NFL.

After that, San Francisco 49ers podcast host Rob Guerrera gives his thoughts on the team’s struggles, quarterback Brock Purdy’s performance in the loss, and the Week 4 matchup against the New England Patriots.

Finally, Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz discusses the team’s win versus the Cincinnati Bengals and what makes rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels special.

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture.

