NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 2

Washington Wizards vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Rockets (81.03% win probability)

Rockets (81.03% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-15)

Rockets (-15) Total: 225.5

225.5 Moneyline: Rockets -901, Wizards +610

Rockets -901, Wizards +610 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCHN, MNMT

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Celtics (72.28% win probability)

Celtics (72.28% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-1.5)

Celtics (-1.5) Total: 215.5

215.5 Moneyline: Celtics -136, Bucks +116

Celtics -136, Bucks +116 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSWI, NBCS-BOS, NBA TV

Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (66.48% win probability)

Nuggets (66.48% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-12)

Nuggets (-12) Total: 242.5

242.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -592, Jazz +440

Nuggets -592, Jazz +440 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, ALT

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Warriors (71.23% win probability)

Warriors (71.23% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-1.5)

Clippers (-1.5) Total: 215.5

215.5 Moneyline: Clippers -116, Warriors -102

Clippers -116, Warriors -102 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock, FDSSC, NBCS-BA

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

