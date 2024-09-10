Up & Adams: Tuesday, September 10th, 2024

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live! In today’s episode, Kay recaps the San Francisco 49ers beating the New York Jets on Monday night.

Next, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams talks about the return of Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the playing field, whether the holdouts by 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase impacted their Week 1 performances, and his team’s opener versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

Then, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb discusses the team’s Week 1 victory over the Cleveland Browns, his relationship with quarterback Dak Prescott, and the latest on linebacker Micah Parsons’ contract situation.

After that, Kay reveals the players you should be targeting on the waiver wire in fantasy football heading into Week 2.

Finally, Kay highlights her top performers around the league from Week 1.

