Up & Adams: Thursday, September 14th, 2023

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube! On today’s episode, Kay previews Thursday’s matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.

Next, former NFL linebacker Manti Te'o shares what the rehab process is like for a torn Achilles after he suffered it in 2016, how he’d fix the Los Angeles Chargers' defense, his relationship with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the ceiling for the New Orleans Saints, and his outlook for Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s football team.

Then, Matt Hamilton discusses what he’s looking for in the Thursday Night Football matchup, and Kay reveals her Week 2 fantasy football sleepers.

Finally, Darius Butler talks about being at the Texas Longhorns vs. Alabama Crimson Tide game, how the Vikings can beat the Eagles, and his prediction for the Kansas City Chiefs versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

