Up & Adams: Thursday, October 5th, 2023

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube! On today’s episode, Kay previews the Chicago Bears versus the Washington Commanders, the Dallas Cowboys against the San Francisco 49ers, and the Jacksonville Jaguars versus the Buffalo Bills.

Then, Kay highlights her top fantasy football sleepers for Week 5 and speaks with Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras about how he's helping adults with disabilities.

Next, Matt Hamilton analyzes 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy’s film and gives his thoughts on the team’s matchup against the Cowboys.

After that, author Joe Posnanski discusses what led him to write his new book, why he chose to highlight certain historic MLB moments, the biggest surprise of the wild card round in the playoffs, and his pick to win the World Series.

Finally, Darius Butler returns to talk about Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon’s defensive rookie of the year case after a big game against the New York Giants, what the New England Patriots are losing with rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez being out for the season, and his prediction for the Bears-Commanders game.

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture.