Up & Adams: Thursday, October 17th, 2024

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live!

In today's episode, Kay talks with Davante Adams. He opens up about the trade, how it happened, why it happened, his chemistry with Aaron Rodgers, and what his first day as a Jet was like.

She also speaks with Kevin Durant as he gets set for Season #18 next week. What team does he think is the NFL equivalent to the 2024 Phoenix Suns?

To wrap it up, Indianapolis Colts receiver Josh Downs talks about his hot start to the season.

Watch the full episode below:

