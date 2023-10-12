Up & Adams: Thursday, October 12th, 2023

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live from London! On today’s episode, Kay previews the matchup between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs, the New York Giants going against the Buffalo Bills, and the Seattle Seahawks versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

Then, former Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker talks about the Tennessee Titans -- one of his former teams -- matching up against the Baltimore Ravens, the work he’s doing with the NFL Legends Community, and if his other former team, the San Francisco 49ers, are the favorites to win the Super Bowl.

Next, Kay shares her top NFL DFS value picks for Week 6, and Matt Hamilton analyzes Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Finally, former NFL defensive back Darius Butler returns to discuss being at Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns game last week and gives predictions for several NFL Week 6 matchups.

